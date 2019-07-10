Mayor, Jackson Generals discuss upcoming Willie Nelson & Alison Krauss concert

JACKSON, Tenn. — “I think it’s great when you can get Willie Nelson to come to Jackson. It’s an exciting opportunity for us,” Jackson Mayor Scott Conger said.

The Jackson Generals announced Wednesday that country legend Willie Nelson and awarding-winning singer Alison Krauss will perform during Country Fest on Sept. 17 at the Ballpark at Jackson.

Jackson Generals Assistant General Manager Marcus Sabata says Blue Cap Entertainment approached them for the opportunity to put on concerts at the Ballpark.

“We started doing concerts last year with Nelly in April, and then we brought in Jake Owen in June of last year. Based on the success of those two concerts, Blue Cap Entertainment thinks Jackson is a good place to bring musical acts,” Sabata said.

Conger says the concert gives the city an opportunity to expand on the Ballpark’s use.

“We’re really exploring the versatility of what our ballpark can do, and so you have to fit those in between baseball games and baseball season,” Conger said. “We can look at more concert opportunities. We can look at partnering with the Sportsplex on high school games, high school tournaments, playing their championship games there. The sky is the limit.”

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, July 12. You can order in person, online or over the phone.