Mugshots : Madison County : 07/09/19 – 07/10/19

1/15 Justin Parker Violation of probation

2/15 Adam Stone Failure to appear, driving on revoked/suspended license

3/15 Bradley Savage Violation of probation

4/15 Brian Powell Leaving the scene of accident



5/15 Casey Sanders Violation of probation

6/15 Darryl Pruitt Evading arrest, simple domestic assault

7/15 Demarco Huey Evading arrest, schedule VI drug violations, driving while unlicensed

8/15 Joshua Jarman Possession of stolen property



9/15 Kimberly Wood Violation of community corrections

10/15 Kuntel Campbell Aggravated assault

11/15 Marneka Palmer Driving on revoked/suspended license

12/15 Michael Taylor Violation of probation, fugitive-hold for other agency



13/15 Raymond Nanney Driving on revoked/suspended license

14/15 Roy Byrum Violation of community corrections

15/15 Skylar Jimmerson Reckless endangerment, reckless driving, driving while unlicensed































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 07/09/19 and 7 a.m. on 07/10/19.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.