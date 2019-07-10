Smoke alarm recall information

Universal Security Instruments has announced a recall for its smoke alarms.

The battery powered smoke and fire alarms can have a misaligned internal switch causing the alarms to not activate properly.

The company has received 134 reports of failure to properly activated during installation.

If you have one of these recalled alarms, check it immediately to see if it will activate properly.

If the smoke alarm does not sound during a test, contact Universal Security for a replacement.

You can contact Universal Security Instruments at 877-612-6955 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday or online by visiting www.UniversalSecurity.com and clicking on “Product Safety Notice” for more information.