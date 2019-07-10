What’s New Wednesday: Smarty Pants Kidz

Miriam Amador enjoys working in childcare.

“I always had a love for children and teaching,” says Amador.

At just 21-years -old, she opened her own business, which she says is no easy task at such a young age.

“It took a whole group! It took a colony! It took a village, yes it did!” laughs Amador.

Smarty Pants Kidz in Huntingdon is a pre-school and daycare. They offer a creative curriculum, arts and crafts and other activities for kids.

“I have one kid and he always comes in and says, ‘are you ready to start a new day?’ and they always come in with little hugs and kisses,” says Amador.

Miriam’s mother helps with the business and finances.

“We’re so proud of her and that she is living her dream and this is something she gets to do. It really is a blessing to me to see doing what she loves to do,” said Deon Douglas, Amador’s mother.

Smarty Pants Kidz is located at 22180 Main Street in Huntingdon, Tennessee.