Annual “Walk to End Alzheimer’s” holds kick-off event

JACKSON, Tenn.–An annual walk benefiting those with Alzheimer’s and Dementia held its kick-off event, Thursday.

The Alzheimer’s Association of West Tennessee held a luncheon at the Old Country Store to kick off its yearly walk to benefit Alzheimer’s research. WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News anchor Brad Douglass served as emcee of the event.

Participants raise funds either as individual walkers or as a team.

Organizers say the goal this year is to raise $75,000 for Alzheimer’s research.

“Tennessee actually has the fourth highest death rate from Alzheimer’s in the nation. As a state, more than anything, we’re committed to finding a cure,” said Bailey Jones, development manager for the Alzheimer’s Association of West Tennessee.

Jones says Alzheimer’s is among the top 10 leading causes of death in seniors, with no cure.

The “Walk to End Alzheimer’s” takes place October 5 beginning at 8 a.m. on the campus of Union University.