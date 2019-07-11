Cindy Burns Chapman

On Wednesday, July 10, 2019, Cindy walked into the arms of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

Cindy a loving wife to Sid and mother to their three sons was born on June 24, 1963, in Jackson, MS, the daughter of the James and Francis Childress Burns. She married her best friend Sid on June 27, 1981. They knew each other for four years and married for thirty-eight. They shared together forty-two years of her fifty-six years of life. She loved life, especially being with family and friends entertaining at her home. She spent most Sunday afternoons in her backyard with family and friends. She was a “best” friend to many and would often tell Sid that they had the best group of friends in the world. She had been a member of Englewood Baptist Church for twenty-five years.

Cindy and Sid worked together at Lonnie Cobb Ford for over ten years. She loved her extended work family as well. If it was traveling some where she was always ready to go, as she loved to travel to New Orleans and had gone on several cruises. In all her travels, her favorite place was home with family and friends. She had now gone to her eternal house in heaven, where she will not be sick anymore.

Cindy is survived by her husband, Sid Chapman; sons, Brandon Chapman (Karen), Matt Chapman (Kellie) and Luke Chapman; a granddaughter, Sadie; her parents, James and Francis Burns and a sister, Lisa Ross (Tim).

SERVICES: A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM Sunday, July 14, 2019 in the chapel of Arrington Funeral Directors with Dr. Philip Jett and Tom Mapes officiating.

The family will be receiving friends on Saturday, July 13, 2019 from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Arrington Funeral Directors.