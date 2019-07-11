Dyersburg staying focused on week by week progression

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — High quality football in Dyersburg is program standard. The 2018 regular season honestly couldn’t have gone better for the Trojans, who finished with a perfect 10-0 record. However, the Trojans magical season concluded in last year’s quarterfinals, when they were knocked out by eventual state runners-up, Haywood.

The Dyersburg coaching staff now looks for ways to replace such a strong senior class.

One thing that plays into Dyersburg’s advantage is their roster. The Trojans have numbers, which means they have depth. So with several young players coming in to fill important roles, head coach Bart Stowe is primarily focused on a week by week progression that will hopefully lead to success.

Dyersburg will host an eight team Jamboree at J.C. Sawyer Stadium on August 16.