Hardin Co. man found guilty of possessing explosive

JACKSON, Tenn. — A Hardin County man has been found guilty of illegally possession an explosive device in 2018.

In a news release, the U.S. Attorney’s Office says Jonathan White, 41, met with undercover agents and provided them with a pipe bomb on Aug. 24, 2018.

The release says White was arrested, and Tennessee Highway Patrol Special Operations rendered the device safe.

Agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives later determined the device was an improvised explosive bomb, more commonly known as a pipe bomb, leading to the federal charge of possession, manufacture and transfer of a destructive device.

White’s sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 10.

He faces up to 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a $250,000 fine.