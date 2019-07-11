Henry Co. Sheriff’s Department raises money for family of fallen officer

HENRY COUNTY, Tenn. — On Thursday morning, deputies with the Henry County Sheriff’s Department ditched their regular uniforms and put on some aprons.

“We’re doing chicken and tenderloin sandwiches,” Chief Deputy Damon Lowe said. “It comes with a chip and a drink for $8. We’ve had a large order on our pre-order — close to 700 pre-orders.”

The department brainstormed a cookout fundraiser for the family of Metro Nashville police officer John Anderson, who was killed in the line of duty on July 4.

For the officers here, it’s close to their heart.

“This was an officer that got killed in the line of duty,” Lowe said. “His family is in a time of need. Everybody is coming out, and they’re going to try and really help.”

Thursday’s event was highly successful even before the department started cooking, thanks to pre-orders.

“We felt like we need to do something for our brother officers, and so we decided we would do a fundraiser here in Henry County,” Lowe said. “I know Nashville is an hour and 45 minutes away from us, but it’s still home, and Tennessee is home.”

“If it’s around 700 [pre-orders], probably around $5,000 maybe. But we’ve had a lot of donations, so we’re expecting more than that, actually,” said Amy Davis, business director for the sheriff’s office.

All proceeds will go toward the education costs for officer Anderson’s son.

The event was sponsored and supplied by Tosh Farms in Henry County.