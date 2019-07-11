Malik steps down as head baseball coach at Jackson State

JACKSON, Tenn. — This afternoon, the Jackson State athletic department announced that head baseball coach Tyson Malik will be stepping down from his position with the program.

Malik has been on the coaching staff for the past 11 seasons, recently serving as the head coach for the last 7. Last season, Malik led the Greenjays to a 33-22 record, finishing second in the region tournament.

He now plans to pursue another career opportunity in Orlando, Florida.