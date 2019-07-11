Mug recall information

Fitz and Floyd Nevaeh has announced a recall for its White Can Mugs.

The mugs can reportedly crack or break when used with or exposed to hot liquids, posing a burn and laceration hazard.

The mugs are sold separately and in a four-piece dinnerware set at Bed Bath & Beyond stores nationwide.

The company has received seven reports of incidents where the mugs cracked after holding hot liquids, with one report of minor burns.

If you have one of these mugs, contact Lifetime Brands for a free replacement.

You can contact Lifetime Brands toll-free at 888-561-2269 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, by email at fitzandfloyd@lifetimebrands.com or online by visiting www.fitzandfloyd.com and clicking on “Recall” at the top of the page.