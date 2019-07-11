Mugshots : Madison County : 07/10/19 – 07/11/19

1/14 Adela Everly Kidnapping, false imprisonment, reckless endangerment, aggravated assault, reckless driving, evading arrest

2/14 Robert Lane Violation of community corrections

3/14 Bobbi McKinney Failure to appear

4/14 Brian Powell Leaving the scene of accident



5/14 Bryan Mitchelson Violation of community corrections

6/14 Cecil Anderson Violation of community corrections

7/14 Clint Sims False imprisonment, simple domestic assault, vandalism

8/14 Demario Currie Driving on revoked/suspended license, violation of probation



9/14 Frankey McNeal Violation of probation

10/14 Gersaidrick Long Aggravated domestic assault

11/14 Heather Hart DUI

12/14 James McGlaun Violation of community corrections



13/14 Marvin McMullin Violation of probation

14/14 Treana Grissom Failure to appear





























The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 07/10/19 and 7 a.m. on 07/11/19.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.