Mugshots : Madison County : 07/10/19 – 07/11/19 July 11, 2019 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff, 1/14Adela Everly Kidnapping, false imprisonment, reckless endangerment, aggravated assault, reckless driving, evading arrest Show Caption Hide Caption 2/14Robert Lane Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 3/14Bobbi McKinney Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 4/14Brian Powell Leaving the scene of accident Show Caption Hide Caption 5/14Bryan Mitchelson Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 6/14Cecil Anderson Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 7/14Clint Sims False imprisonment, simple domestic assault, vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 8/14Demario Currie Driving on revoked/suspended license, violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 9/14Frankey McNeal Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 10/14Gersaidrick Long Aggravated domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 11/14Heather Hart DUI Show Caption Hide Caption 12/14James McGlaun Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 13/14Marvin McMullin Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 14/14Treana Grissom Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 07/10/19 and 7 a.m. on 07/11/19. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots