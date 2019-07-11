Search continues 6 months after disappearance of Milan woman

JACKSON, Tenn. — It’s been six months since the disappearance of Sarah Michelle Phillips.

On January 9, 22-year-old Sarah Michelle Phillips disappeared.

Her father, Michael Phillips, says he last saw his daughter at his home in Milan. She was supposed to go to work. Since that day he hasn’t seen or heard from her again.

He’s asking the community if anybody has any information on Sarah’s whereabouts please come forward.

He says the last time he spoke to Sarah she was going to Jackson with a male friend.

“I haven’t heard from her since,” Phillips said. “I asked her who her friend was and she didn’t tell me. Now it’s turned into a criminal case and there’s only so much information they can give me now. Now I am kind of in the dark. It’s frustrating.”

A billboard with her photo asking for help is up on North Highland Avenue.

Six months have passed since Sarah’s disappearance, and her father says the pain of her missing has taken a toll on his heart.

“Please keep praying. I just want her to know that I love her and I want her to get in touch if she’s OK. She’s my baby. I mean she is 22, but she is my baby,” Phillips said.

Investigators say they’re following up on some leads. Officials with the Milan Police Department ask anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 731-424-TIPS (8477).