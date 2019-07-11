South Gibson relying on experienced backfield for 2019 success

MEDINA, Tenn. — The South Gibson football program returns to the weight room and the practice field after the two week dead period.

Once again, the Hornets are seeking another competitive season in the gauntlet that is Region 7 3A, which consists of Covington, Milan, Bolivar, Westview, and McNairy. Last season, South Gibson fell in the second round of the state playoffs to Milan, 29-14.

This season, South Gibson returns many offensive weapons, specifically in the backfield, but are still looking for guys to step up and fill roles on the offensive line.

They’ll begin the 2019 campaign with a Jamboree scrimmage with Peabody on August 16, before the first week of the regular season.