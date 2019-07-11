Tropical Storm Barry Has Formed in the Gulf of Mexico

Weather Update – 3:00 p.m. – Thursday, July 11th

A weak cold front is coming through West Tennessee right now but we’ll only get a little bit of a break from the humidity tomorrow because of it. Enjoy the dry conditions while they last because Tropical Storm Barry that has recently formed in the Gulf of Mexico is forecast to bring West Tennessee rain from the weekend through early next week!

TONIGHT

After a few stray showers and thunderstorms in West Tennessee this evening, we’ll see another mostly clear and humid night but temperatures may drop to the upper 60s in some spots for the second time this month! Patchy fog is possible early on Friday morning.

There’s a chance for stray showers and thunderstorms again tomorrow with rain likeliest south of I-40. Temperatures will warm up to the upper 80s and lower 90s in the afternoon. Tropical Storm Barry will be heading our way this weekend and early next week with a potential for gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Tune in to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast rainfall totals and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

