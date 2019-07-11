UPDATE: Man charged with murder in uncle’s death in Dyersburg

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — Dyersburg police have confirmed a man is in custody after a man was found dead in his home on Harrell Avenue Sunday night.

Police say 22-year-old Demarius Watson is charged with first-degree murder in the death of his uncle, 70-year-old Johnnie Watson.

In a news release Thursday, police say Watson occasionally lived in a shed behind his uncle’s Harrell Avenue home.

Watson is scheduled to appear at 9 a.m. Friday in Dyersburg City Court.

Police have not confirmed a motive or cause of death.