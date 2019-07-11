Virginia Mae Fults

Virginia Mae Fults, age 90, passed away on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at her residence. She was born in Ward, AR to the parents of Omer and Lela Sims Madding. She was retired from Greenville Mills Carpet Manufacturing as a Carpet Setting Technician.

She taught the 5-year-old Sunday School Class at First Baptist Church in Leland, MS for 30 years with her dear friends, Willough Dean Krinard and Francis Read. Additionally, she also was a member of Cotton Grove Baptist Church and taught the Senior Adult Sunday School until her decline in health prevented her to do so.

Her family was always priority for her and she had a deep love for her grandchildren, great and grands. She was a member of the Eastern Star and loved Christmas as her favorite holiday. Virginia had a love for cooking, sewing, growing flowers and canning vegetables and jellies. She loved the Lord even more and we are assured that she is in heaven.

She is survived by her two daughters, Sandra (Carl) McGee of Beech Bluff, TN; and Gail Fults of Beech Bluff, TN; four grandchildren, Chris (Wendy) McGee of Camden, TN; Holly Chilcutt McGee of Brownsville, TN; James (Debbie) Fults of Cosa Grande, AZ, Elaine (Dan) Barnes of Sioux City, IA; thirteen Great-Grandchildren, Tyer (Alexis) McGee, Hunter McGee, Avery Chilcutt, Aubrey Chilcutt, Kaylee Barnes, Colin Barnes, Elizabeth Fults, Joshua Fults, Anna Fults, Miriam Fults, Cora Fults, Charlotte Fults, one Great-Great Grandchild, Gabriella McGee.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Harry “Chub” Fults, one son, Wayne Fults, five brothers, Hubert Bizell, Robert Bizell, O.C. Madding, Bill Madding, Carol Madding, and five sisters, Faye Roland, Bennie Bizell, Nellie Cozart, Margie Nuckolls, and Faye Singleton.

Pallbearers to serve are Chris McGee, Tyler McGee, Hunter McGee, Aubrey Gurley, and Bradford Chilcutt, and James Fults.

Special thanks to Asera Care Hospice, John Antwine, her nurse and her nurse’s aid Shani Standifer. Both of these individuals were so kind and compassionate; we consider them our heroes during Virginia’s long illness. Also, Bro. Kelvin Mercer, the Chaplain and Sylvia Atkins, a Social Worker with Asera Care.

Memorial Contributions can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000-Dept. 142, Memphis, Tn 38148.

SERVICES: A visitation will be Wednesday, July 17, 2019 from 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. with a Funeral Service beginning at 1:00 P.M. in the Chapel of Arrington Funeral Directors with Bro. Randy Kellough officiating. Burial will follow in Ridgecrest Cemetery.

