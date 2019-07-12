Local experts share tips on preparing for potential flooding

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson received a hint Wednesday afternoon of what could happen with intense rain and storms.

Now that tropical storm Barry is on the horizon, local businesses are urging homeowners to be prepared.

Make sure your home gutters are cleaned out and make sure all windows and doors are sealed off.

Secure outdoor furniture, such as trampolines, patio furniture, umbrellas.

Lastly, clear storm drains near your home or call the city to come do it for you.

If your property is still damaged, your next two calls should be the insurance company and a restoration service.

A local sponsor of WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News, Golden Circle Restoration is available 24-7, 365 days a year. They can be reached at 731-407-4822.