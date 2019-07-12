Barry Expected to Bring West Tennessee Significant Rainfall

Weather Update – 3:00 p.m. – Friday, July 12th

Pop-up showers and thunderstorms are gradually becoming more active in West Tennessee this afternoon, and we’ll likely need to watch the skies carefully for the rest of the day. If you were planning on going out to the concert at the Amp at the Market in Downtown Jackson, be sure to pack an umbrella just in case! We’ll see a lot more rain fall over the next several days.

TONIGHT

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible in West Tennessee this evening, with a few areas of rain in the forecast for overnight as well. We’ll see partly cloudy to mostly clear skies and humid conditions with temperatures dropping to the lower 70s by sunrise.

Expect high temperatures close to 90°F today with scattered showers and thunderstorms especially during the afternoon and evening. Some thunderstorms may become strong producing heavy downpours and frequent lightning. Stay weather aware!

Barry is moving toward West Tennessee and is forecast to bring more rain for multiple days but other than a few lingering showers and thunderstorms, Saturday night will be quiet. Temperatures will drop to the lower and middle 70s by sunrise Sunday. The heaviest rainfall is forecast to take place from Sunday night into Monday but showers may only gradually come to an end during the middle of next week. Tune in to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the forecast rainfall totals and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

Twitter – @WBBJ7TomMeiners

Facebook – facebook.com/WBBJ.tom.meiners

Email – tmeiners@wbbjtv.com