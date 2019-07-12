Community participates in donation drive for local school

GREENFIELD, Tenn. — The Greenfield community plans to donate to a local school three weeks before classes begin.

“Giving back to where I went,” Greenfield’s City Clerk Jerica Spikes said about the donation drive. “I went there kindergarten through 12th grade and I love it, and now I’ve got a kid there so, yeah, something to give back.”

Spikes saw another school group on Facebook donating supplies for their students and thought it was a great idea.

After getting the mayor and city recorder on board, they went to Greenfield School, and the plan was underway.

“As soon as we reached out to people, we said yes we’ll help, we wanna help. And then I had people calling saying ‘how can we help?’ So it was immediate,” Spikes said.

Five different churches, the Bank of Greenfield and the City of Greenfield have all adopted different grades in the elementary school to get supplies for.

“Then a few days before school starts, we’re gonna take them up there to the school and let them disperse it out,” Spikes said. “So when the kids come in on August 5, they’ll be waiting on them when they get there.”

And Spikes says this shows the students there’s a whole community rooting for them to succeed.

“We all have that connection, and we just wanted to do something to help,” Spikes said. “Just to show ‘hey there are people that can help, there’s people that care,’ and give people a less stressful time.”

If you have any donations to drop off, you can bring them to Greenfield City Hall.

These donations will help more than 200 kids at the school.