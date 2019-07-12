Family continues to grieve loss of uncle

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — Johnnie Watson’s family continues to grieve days after they found uncle dead and the morning after great-nephew Demarius Watson was charged in the death of Watson.

“The thought of your own family member doing something so horrific is just crazy to me, just crazy,” Johnnie Watson’s sister Sadie Powell said.

Court documents say Watson stabbed his uncle repeatedly with a large knife during a fight at Johnnie Watson’s Harrell Avenue home on Sunday night.

“I don’t know how to process it. It’s still playing over and over in my mind. Over and over, me finding my uncle. I can’t get it out. I’ll never be able to get it out,” Watson’s nephew Travis Vaughn said.

“I can’t go to my house. It’s covered in blood. I can’t take my family back to there,” Vaughn said.

Police say Demarius Watson occasionally lived in the shed behind the house, which is barely visible through the bushes.

“That’s his great-nephew. Their relationship, it was fine,” Vaughn said.

Demarius Watson was officially charged with first-degree murder. His bond is set at $1 million.

Johnnie Watson’s funeral is scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday at Johnson-Williams Funeral Home in Newbern.