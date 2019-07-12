Humboldt approaching the new season with a positive mindset

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — The atmosphere was filled with excitement this morning in Humboldt, as the coaching staff eagerly awaits the start of the 2019 high school football season.

Last season was a bit of a learning curve for the Vikings, a team that struggled finding their rhythm all year. However, this year’s team is taking a different approach.

Led by a group of 11 seniors, Humboldt has adopted a new mindset with a new coaching philosophy. The key is

to buy in to be ready to improve every week throughout the season, while looking to make some noise in Region 7A.

For the Vikings, 2019 provides the opportunity to take the program in a different and positive direction.