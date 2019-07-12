“Jeans and Jazz” event brings community together for fun, relaxation

JACKSON, Tenn.–Community members gathered for a night of comedy and relaxation.

It’s all for the monthly “Jeans and Jazz” event in downtown Jackson at “The 903”.

Guests played dominoes, cards, listened to Jazz music and special guest comedian from Texas, Pecolia Rose.

They also enjoyed fellowship and all you can drink sweet tea on the house.

“It warms my heart we’ve both been kind of back and forth.

We have been jittery all day ’cause when you can do something with your friends in it and they drove

all the way here for this evening, it makes me feel warm inside and makes me feel blessed,” said Lydia Love-Adams, with “Jeans and Jazz”.

Organizers say they also have game nights at “The 903”.