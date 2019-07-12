Madison Co. Sheriff warns of inheritance scam

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — Madison County Sheriff John Mehr is warning residents of a new scam targeting widows and those receiving inheritance funds.

The sheriff’s office says they have received calls about email scams, promising widows inheritance money if they respond to the email with their personal information.

One resident was offered part of a $15 million inheritance from a person claiming she had eight months to live and wanted her money to be given to “a Christian widow,” according to a news release.

Sheriff Mehr is reminding residents not to answer these emails, send cash or gift cards, and to hang up on scam phone calls.