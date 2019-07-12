Man charged in uncle’s stabbing death appears in court

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — A man charged in his uncle’s death Sunday night at a Dyersburg home appeared in court Friday morning.

Demarius Watson, 22, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of his great-uncle, Johnnie Watson, 70. Police say Johnnie Watson was found dead in his home late Sunday night by a relative.

Police say Demarius Watson occasionally lived in a shed on the property.

Court documents say Demarius Watson and Johnnie Watson were involved in an altercation Sunday at Johnnie Watson’s home, when Demarius Watson stabbed his uncle multiple times with a large knife.

Demarius Watson is currently held in the Dyer County Jail in lieu of $1 million bond.