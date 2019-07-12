Mugshots : Madison County : 07/11/19 – 07/12/19 July 12, 2019 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff, 1/12Yasmin Winkler Shoplifting, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 2/12Aimee Cotton Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 3/12Alexa Campbell Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 4/12Bobbyann Crofett Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 5/12Brandon Coman Aggravated robbery Show Caption Hide Caption 6/12Britney Cole Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 7/12Chanda Cox Contempt of court Show Caption Hide Caption 8/12Debora Tyus Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 9/12Miyoshi Lynch Assault, harassment Show Caption Hide Caption 10/12Patrick Willis Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 11/12Veronica McCloud Retaliation for past action Show Caption Hide Caption 12/12Willie Ellison Failure to comply Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 07/11/19 and 7 a.m. on 07/12/19. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots FacebookTwitterPinterest