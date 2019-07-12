Program helps community build strengths, qualities

JACKSON, Tenn. — Community leaders and business owners are helping others build their strengths to better serve the community.

“I feel like the things that I have learned and will learn through this program will help me be a more effective manager and business owner, and also to serve my community and my customers on a daily basis,” said Chris Felder, owner of Grubb’s Grocery.

Strong Communities helps Jackson leaders and residents become better leaders and business owners by working to improve their strengths and qualities.

“It’s kind of looking at how am I using my strengths in my life,” said Allison Shipp, certified facilitator with Strong Communities. “Then maybe, how can I tweak them a little here and there to better myself at work, at home, and also to serve the community.”

Lori Weir, CEO and founder of Relationship Architects, spoke to the people who wanted to improve themselves at the workshop.

Those attending wrote down their top five qualities and how they can use them in their everyday life. Each person took a test to help figure out their own strengths.

“We are kind of walking through how does that show up for us, and now that we are more aware of ourselves and where we can work within our sweet spot, how do we turn that out and better the community,” Shipp said.

Attendees say the program helped them figure out their strengths and how to apply them in their everyday life.

“It’s an opportunity for team building,” said Lee Wilson, owner of Jackson Escape Rooms. “It’s based on really knowing what makes you uniquely capable of doing great things.”

Shipp says the program has been on this mission for many years.