Residents gather for community meeting in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — Community members gathered to listen to elected officials for a town hall meeting.

It’s all for “Our Community, Our Solutions” tour at Historic First Baptist Church in downtown Jackson.

State Representative Karen Camper from Memphis made stops across the state to listen to comments and concerns from the public.

“It makes me feel great because one of the things I love about being a public official or public servant is hearing talking discussing, with people,” Camper said. “My mother would always tell the story. When I was a kid, and really all my life, I was always raising my hand to do something, to go somewhere, to be with somebody, to meet with somebody, so I love it.”

The forum was open to the public.