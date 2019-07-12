Window shade recall information

Levolor has announced a recall for its Two-Corded Custom Cellular Shades due to a strangulation hazard.

The pull cords on these shades are joined by a non-breakaway cord connector that could pose a strangulation hazard for small children.

So far, no injuries have been reported.

The shades were sold nationwide and online from December 2018 through April of this year.

If you have one of these blinds, contact Levolor for a free repair kit.

You can contact Levolor at 800-752-9677 from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, by email at recall@levolor.com or online by visiting www.Levolor.com and clicking on Custom Cellular Recall at the bottom of the page for more information.