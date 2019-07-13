Authorities ID deceased man found in Tennessee national park

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (AP) – Authorities in Tennessee have identified the deceased man whose remains were found in Great Smoky Mountains National Park.



Park officials say the remains of 64-year-old David J. Carver of Blount County were found Monday.

Officials say the Knox County Regional Forensic Center identified Carver by comparing medical records. The cause of death and activity at the time he died are under investigation, and an autopsy is being performed.

Park officials have said a hiker discovered the remains in an off-trail area near Laurel Creek Road in east Tennessee. The park said the remains appear to be several months old.