Community members team up to give back to Crockett County Students

ALAMO, Tenn.–“We decided this year to come together, and I think it turned out really well,” owner of All Star Barber Shop Connell Reddick said.

Business owners Connell Reddick and Angelo McCury wanted to do something for students in the community.

They teamed up with multiple businesses and churches in the Alamo area to make sure students have their school necessities.

“I think for me, we wished that we had more people do things like this for us when we were younger. It’s good to give back and change the trend,” owner of Living and Growing Apparel Angelo McCury said.

“We did free food, I turned my shop into a mini kids movie theatre, we had a bounce house, and a DJ,” Reddick said.

Students say they enjoyed their day at operation backpack.

“We got some backpacks, we got to eat some food, and play on the jump house,” student Jathee said.

The group donated around 300 backpacks filled with school supplies to students in Crockett County Schools.

“This was for the people that are in need that can’t really get their school stuff,” Jathee said.

The students are not only ready for school with their new supplies, but to catch up with friends and classmates.

“I hope my friends are ready to go back to school. That’s one of the only reasons why I want to go back to school,” Jathee said.

Sadly, volunteers had to tear down early because of the rain, but that didn’t ruin the fun day.