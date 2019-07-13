House fire kills two people; one escapes fire

SUGAR TREE, Tenn. – Two people are dead after an early morning house fire.

A fire broke out at a home on Edd Raines Road in Sugar Tree. The Fire Coordinator for Decatur County, David Whitaker, says it happened early Saturday morning.

“We arrived on the scene at pre dawn,” said Whitaker. “It was still dark and we found a residential structure fully engulfed.”

Whitaker says it took an hour to put out the blaze.

“We probably had over 50 firefighters and rescue personnel on that scene for about four hours. With the recovery effort and with the structure being so unstable, [we] had to locate and remove those victims,” said Whitaker.

Whitaker says three people were inside, but only one person in the home was able to make it out.

“One victim was able to escape prior to our arrival and we’re told that two victims remained within the structure. We were able to retrieve those bodies and they have been sent to Nashville forensics for an autopsy,” said Whitaker.

Investigators are still trying to determine what led to the fire.

“We called in the Tennessee state fire marshal and arson squad to do a more thorough investigation to try to determine an origin and cause of fire,” said Whitaker.

The identity of the victims have not been released. Whitaker says the person who escaped has no injuries, and adds the Red Cross has reached out to the family for support.