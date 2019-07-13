Public attends summer waterfall seminar

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. – A local business invited the public to watch a waterfall show.

Carter’s Nursery, Pond & Patio located on Old Medina Road invited the public to their summer waterfall seminar.

Those attending got to tour the different waterfalls in the nursery.

It was a way for people to learn about building ponds and waterfalls and how waterfalls can improve their life while also learning how to tune waterfalls to make a pleasing sound.

“You can build them wrong and you just threw your money away. We want to show people how to build build them correctly the first time so you can enjoy it and have something to show for the money you invest in it, because this is something you will enjoy everyday,” said owner of the nursery, Mark Carter.