1 killed, 10 injured in 6-vehicle crash in Henderson Co. Sunday morning

HENDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Highway Patrol responded to a six-vehicle crash early Sunday morning that killed one person and left ten injured near Parkers Crossroads.

A vehicle was traveling east on I-40 near the 107.4 mile marker at 5:30 a.m. Sunday according to THP.

According to the crash report, the vehicle approached multiple vehicles on the interstate that were stopped due to a traffic backup from a previous crash.

The report says the vehicle failed to stop, striking the rear bumper of a second vehicle that was stopped.

The second vehicle then struck a third vehicle, and both vehicles came to final rest in the roadway.

The first vehicle continued east, striking a fourth and fifth vehicle before coming to final rest in the median.

The first vehicle hit a sixth vehicle before coming to final rest partially in the median.

The sixth vehicle came to final rest in the left lane of I-40 at mile marker 107.4.

THP says 47-year-old Gracy Nagel of Wilder, Kentucky was a passenger in the fifth vehicle and was killed in the crash.

Ten other people were injured in the crash.