Gospel fans gather for Jackson Sings the Gospel

JACKSON, Tenn. — Fans of gospel filled the Carl Perkins Civic Center for an evening of music and worship Saturday night.

Jackson Sings the Gospel ran Wednesday through Saturday.

Each night of gospel featured a different line up.

Saturday night’s lineup featured Brian Free & Assurance, Kingsmen, Hoppers, and Gold City.

Organizers say this concert was the largest gospel music event in West Tennessee during the summer.

They also want people to know that the concert was a family-friendly event.

“We encourage any mothers, fathers, or grandparents to come and experience southern gospel music,” said Josh Franks, a co-promoter for Jackson Sings the Gospel.

This is the fifth year to bring the gospel concert to Jackson.