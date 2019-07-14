Local church holds Sunday school class to discuss book

JACKSON, Tenn. – A local church is diving into a book together for a summer of communion.

A Sunday school class was held at the First Presbyterian Church Library on North Highland Avenue .

This class is studying a book called “What To Do When You Don’t Know What To Do” by Dr. David Jeremiah. The class is being led by David Greene and he explains what the book is about.

“Different ways to look at Christ and influence and work on our lives and our daily lives now,” said Greene.

The class meets often to discuss chapter by chapter of the book.

“For example, last week we studied what to do when the mirror doesn’t lie,” said Greene. “We’ve got to look at the ways that you can hear the lord and use that wisdom in your daily life.”

Today the class discussed chapter 4 in the book. Greene says this chapter focuses on how you judge people.

“We all judge people mindfully or unmindfully reflectively or not and how that is influenced in our lives and the way we influence in other peoples lives,” said Greene. “A Christian journey is a bumpy road and these classes are good because they give you common sense answers and common sense reflections using the scriptures to help you in your daily lives.”

Greene says the classes will be held until the second week of august.