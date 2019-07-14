Tropical Depression Barry impacts West Tennessee

JACKSON, Tenn. –If you heard sirens or seen warnings on your phone Sunday, its all due to impacts of Tropical Depression Barry.

A few local areas have been impacted Sunday with flooding, caused by periods of heavy rain produced by the rain bans from Barry.

North of Beech Bluff, a tornado warning was sent out, which is an indication of the impacts tropical systems can bring, such as the chances for isolated tornadoes.

Debris in drains can cause more flooding issues like some drains in Beech Bluff.

Flood prone areas like Bemis experienced flooding as well, a car’s tires were surrounded by water.

More drains and households in the Cedar Grove area also were heavily impacted by this rain.

Houses on Bethel Church Road by Windy City Road, had lawns look more like small puddles.

Flash flooding is one of the bigger impacts West Tennesseans will see up until Tuesday night as Barry weakens and moves away from the Mid-south.