Barry Will Continue to Bring Showers and Stray Storms Tomorrow

Weather Update – 3:00 p.m. – Monday, July 12th

Although the cyclone has weakened to a Tropical Depression, Barry continues to swing round after round of showers and stray thunderstorms through the Mid-South along with brief bursts of wind. We’ll remain in this soggy pattern into Wednesday with a potential for a few strong thunderstorms on Tuesday before we can start to see more sunshine later this week. A Flash Flood Watch continues for several counties in West Tennessee into Tuesday evening.

TONIGHT

Showers and isolated thunderstorms remain possible in West Tennessee this evening and overnight from Tropical Depression Barry, but we can expect the rainfall to become less widespread and more scattered. These showers will continue tonight into Tuesday morning with temperatures dropping to the lower 70s. Winds will be from the south at 10 to 15 miles per hour overnight with gusts between 20 and 30 mph.

Showers and thunderstorms are likely in West Tennessee tomorrow with a potential for locally heavy downpours and frequent lightning. Plus, a brief, isolated tornado still cannot be ruled out. Temperatures will warm up to the lower 80s in the afternoon with periods of gusty winds. Barry will begin to move east of the area on Wednesday but stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates!

