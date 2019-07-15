Deputies seek to ID man in attempted 4-wheeler theft investigation

CROCKETT COUNTY, Tenn. — Authorities are asking the public for help identifying a person of interest as they investigate an attempted four-wheeler theft.

The Crockett County Sheriff’s Office shared an image from video surveillance during an attempted four-wheeler theft in the Johnson Grove area, according to a post on their Facebook page.

If you know who this is or have any information about the attempted theft, you are asked to call the Crockett County Dispatch Office at 731-696-2104.