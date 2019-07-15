Full-time Production Assistant — WBBJ-TV

WBBJ ABC/CBS Television in Jackson, Tenn., is looking for the right person as a full-time production assistant. The qualified candidate should have some background in television news. This person will be responsible for learning the various positions including but not limited to running camera, floor directing, audio, graphics and other duties as designated by the news director and/or news production manager. College education or degree is preferred but willing to train the right person. This is a great opportunity for someone with a communications background. Send your resume to:

Stan Sanders

News Director

WBBJ-TV

346 Muse Street

Jackson, TN 38301

ssanders@wbbjtv.com

No calls, please.

EOE

