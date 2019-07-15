Insurance agent offers tips to keep Amazon Prime Day packages safe

JACKSON, Tenn. — Over the next 48 hours, Amazon will be offering deals during its fourth annual Prime Days.

This year’s sale is 12 hours longer than last year, meaning even more deals.

But how can you make sure your packages end up safely inside your home?

State Farm agents have some tips.

“I think the best advice is the oldest advice. It’s tried and true — have a good neighbor,” Alan Brown, a State Farm agent in downtown Jackson, said. “Ask that neighbor to stop by and pick up those packages for you.”

Brown recommends you also require a signature for pickup.

“It’s simple and obviously effective, and it gets directly into your hands,” Brown said.

Make it look like there’s always someone home.

Have lights set on timers that turn on and off at different times throughout the day.

He also suggests having open spaces in your landscaping.

“Keep those bushes trimmed, so burglars don’t have anywhere to hide,” Brown said

Also, don’t post your travel plans on social media.

“You don’t know who’s reading those posts or tweets, so refrain from posting those travel photos until you’ve returned,” Brown said.

If you think your package is stolen, report it to law enforcement.

One more tip is to let your dogs be seen or heard. State Farm officials say dogs are great deterrents for any kind of theft.