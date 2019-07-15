Lifeline Blood Services asks for donations due to dangerously low blood supply

JACKSON, Tenn. — Lifeline Blood Services is asking for blood donations due to a dangerously low supply level.

Officials say the blood donation center has been struggling with a low blood supply for weeks, and are now asking for donors to give blood as soon as possible.

Lifeline Blood Services is located at 183 Sterling Farms Drive in Jackson.

The center is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and walk-ins are welcome.

To schedule an appointment, text “schedule” to 999-777 or call 731-427-4431 and dial extension 0.

To find the location of bloodmobiles, visit the Upcoming Blood Drives tab on LIFELINE’s website.