More about Salvation Army’s services & events

As a way to help underprivileged families, the Salvation Army sends a group of children to Camp Paradise Valley in Burkesville, Kentucky, free of charge every summer from June to the end of July.

Every Wednesday, the organization has a community canteen — a mobile fresh food market that provides fresh foods to communities without access to grocery stores.

The organization says they are trying something new next month with a pop-up thrift store at their 125 Allen Avenue location in Jackson.

The Salvation Army has been chosen as Wal-Mart’s National partner this year for “Stuff the Bus.” They will be at seven local Walmart stores, including Madison County, from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. August 3.

You can find more about the Salvation Army and their upcoming events at their website and their Facebook page.