Mugshots : Madison County : 07/12/19 – 07/15/19

1/46 Jonathan Zarate Assault

2/46 Alvin Mitchell Simple domestic assault, vandalism

3/46 Amanda Pittman Fraud-theft

4/46 Angelia Wilson Simple possession/casual exchange



5/46 Arrnett Rose Schedule IV drug violations

6/46 Arturo Lopez Driving on revoked/suspended license

7/46 Bobbie Wood Driving on revoked/suspended license

8/46 Brian Pleasants Failure to appear



9/46 Cameron Anderson Aggravated domestic assault

10/46 Charles Hobson Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon-convicted felon, contraband in penal institution, simple possession/casual exchange, driving on revoked/suspended license

11/46 Charlie Beene Theft over $10,000

12/46 Cordarius Woods Firearm used in dangerous felony, manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, possession of stolen property



13/46 Craig Randaul Violation of probation, failure to comply

14/46 Delois Harrison Violation of probation, fugitive-hold for other agency

15/46 Donald Buckley Failure to appear

16/46 Streety Earl Young Possession of methamphetamine



17/46 Eunice Waddy Failure to appear

18/46 Gary Forsythe Violation of probation

19/46 Georgina Lowe DUI, child abuse or neglect-nonviolent

20/46 Heather Burns Possession of methamphetamine, fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence, unlawful drug paraphernalia



21/46 Hunter Alphin Shoplifting

22/46 James Perry Public intoxication

23/46 Jasmine Pearson Shoplifting, violation of probation

24/46 Javonya Long Aggravated assault



25/46 Jessica Jones Evading arrest, reckless driving, open container law

26/46 John Dillman Simple domestic assault

27/46 Joshua Powell Possession of methamphetamine

28/46 Julio Villasenor Schedule IV drug violations, driving on revoked/suspended license



29/46 Justin James DUI

30/46 Justyn Coman Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, unlawful drug paraphernalia

31/46 Kelly Embry Simple possession/casual exchange

32/46 Kendrick McCord Simple domestic assault



33/46 Kenneth Burton Simple domestic assault

34/46 Kristan Murphy Possession of methamphetamine

35/46 Leroy Mealer Violation of probation

36/46 Madison Hopper Vandalism



37/46 Naquille McKinley Reckless endangerment

38/46 Pamela Campbell Simple domestic assault, violation of order of protection, vandalism

39/46 Paris McCullough DUI, possession of a handgun while under the influence, violation of implied consent law

40/46 Proshaun Pack Violation of probation, driving on revoked/suspended license



41/46 Rontavious Stewart Failure to appear

42/46 Shundra White DUI

43/46 Tiffany Brooks Fugitive-hold for other agency

44/46 Tracey Gray DUI



45/46 Victor Linear Violation of probation

46/46 Zuzanna Wojtas DUI, violation of implied consent law





























































































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 07/12/19 and 7 a.m. on 07/15/19.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.