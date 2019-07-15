Mugshots : Madison County : 07/12/19 – 07/15/19 July 15, 2019 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff, 1/46Jonathan Zarate Assault Show Caption Hide Caption 2/46Alvin Mitchell Simple domestic assault, vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 3/46Amanda Pittman Fraud-theft Show Caption Hide Caption 4/46Angelia Wilson Simple possession/casual exchange Show Caption Hide Caption 5/46Arrnett Rose Schedule IV drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 6/46Arturo Lopez Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 7/46Bobbie Wood Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 8/46Brian Pleasants Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 9/46Cameron Anderson Aggravated domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 10/46Charles Hobson Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon-convicted felon, contraband in penal institution, simple possession/casual exchange, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 11/46Charlie Beene Theft over $10,000 Show Caption Hide Caption 12/46Cordarius Woods Firearm used in dangerous felony, manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, possession of stolen property Show Caption Hide Caption 13/46Craig Randaul Violation of probation, failure to comply Show Caption Hide Caption 14/46Delois Harrison Violation of probation, fugitive-hold for other agency Show Caption Hide Caption 15/46Donald Buckley Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 16/46Streety Earl Young Possession of methamphetamine Show Caption Hide Caption 17/46Eunice Waddy Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 18/46Gary Forsythe Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 19/46Georgina Lowe DUI, child abuse or neglect-nonviolent Show Caption Hide Caption 20/46Heather Burns Possession of methamphetamine, fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 21/46Hunter Alphin Shoplifting Show Caption Hide Caption 22/46James Perry Public intoxication Show Caption Hide Caption 23/46Jasmine Pearson Shoplifting, violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 24/46Javonya Long Aggravated assault Show Caption Hide Caption 25/46Jessica Jones Evading arrest, reckless driving, open container law Show Caption Hide Caption 26/46John Dillman Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 27/46Joshua Powell Possession of methamphetamine Show Caption Hide Caption 28/46Julio Villasenor Schedule IV drug violations, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 29/46Justin James DUI Show Caption Hide Caption 30/46Justyn Coman Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 31/46Kelly Embry Simple possession/casual exchange Show Caption Hide Caption 32/46Kendrick McCord Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 33/46Kenneth Burton Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 34/46Kristan Murphy Possession of methamphetamine Show Caption Hide Caption 35/46Leroy Mealer Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 36/46Madison Hopper Vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 37/46Naquille McKinley Reckless endangerment Show Caption Hide Caption 38/46Pamela Campbell Simple domestic assault, violation of order of protection, vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 39/46Paris McCullough DUI, possession of a handgun while under the influence, violation of implied consent law Show Caption Hide Caption 40/46Proshaun Pack Violation of probation, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 41/46Rontavious Stewart Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 42/46Shundra White DUI Show Caption Hide Caption 43/46Tiffany Brooks Fugitive-hold for other agency Show Caption Hide Caption 44/46Tracey Gray DUI Show Caption Hide Caption 45/46Victor Linear Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 46/46Zuzanna Wojtas DUI, violation of implied consent law Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 07/12/19 and 7 a.m. on 07/15/19. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots FacebookTwitterPinterest