Scattered Showers And Storms Continue

Weather Update: Monday July 15 —

Good Morning West Tennessee. The forecast remains soggy as Tropical Depression Barry continues pulling deep tropical moisture off of the Gulf Of Mexico northward into the Tennessee Valley. Radar estimates there are has been generally anywhere from one half inch to two and a half inches of rain depending on location. Rain bands are expected to have a little more space between through the mid to late morning, which may lead to at least some filtered sunshine. That may allow some weak instability to develop. Clouds ultimately should remain dominate for the most part. Clouds will keep the atmosphere somewhat stable. Nevertheless, Barry will be transitioning from a tropical low to an extratropical low through the day, it is expected to become more of a trough as it becomes elongated and sheared as it gets drawn into the westerlies which lie across the Great Lakes region. there will be an increase in shear on the front of this opening trough which may provide a window for more line segments and perhaps a few strong storms, this afternoon, the again on Tuesday… Either way ill be in the studio all morning monitoring the latest and providing updates.

