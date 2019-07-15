Sinkholes still open after flash flooding last week

JACKSON, Tenn. — After flash flooding caused a large sinkhole behind West Town Commons last Wednesday, business owners are still trying to get back to normal.

“Originally, we had lost water pressure on Wednesday afternoon at about 4:30 p.m., but we still had water until we closed at 6 p.m.,” Shannon Hutcherson, owner of Fantastic Sams Cut and Color, said.

Fantastic Sams had their water back on around 11:45 a.m. Thursday.

“Thursday morning they were able to locate an isolation valve somewhere and reroute the water,” Hutcherson said.

At the Pilot gas station off Christmasville Road, two sinkholes near the parking lot have grown to twice the size they were Thursday morning.

The larger of the two sinkholes is now reaching into the middle of the road, and the smaller one is almost joined to the larger sinkhole.

The gas station has also blocked off that entire road and half their parking lot, so no one will risk their vehicle falling in.

Gas station employees say the sinkholes are not causing issues for their business. They do want to remind people to not cross the fence to get closer to the sinkhole.