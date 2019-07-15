Tennessee Hemp Association hosts panel discussion

JACKSON, Tenn.– The Tennessee Hemp Industries Association held a panel discussion Monday night.

It was held at 7 pm. at Jackson State Community College in the McWherter Center Auditorium. State representatives and law enforcement officials were on the panel. Hemp farmers were in the audience. The purpose is to help clarify current hemp laws; what is exempt and not exempt.

“Tonight at this event, you’re finding people that you would have never anticipated. This is not for hippies or druggies who do it the basement. This is a real plant with real useful industrial requirements and capabilities as well as wonderful therapeutic capabilities, so this whole CBD craze is legitimate,” said Ed Harrison, Vice President of Tennessee Hemp Industries Association.

They also say they plan to do a revenue share with the Department of Agriculture and law enforcement to help finance road testing kits.

They are working to get a tax passage passed.