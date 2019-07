Union City’s Edwards signs with Freed Hardeman

UNION CITY, Tenn. — Over the weekend, Union City left handed pitcher Peyton Edwards elected to stay in West Tennessee, signing to play baseball with Freed Hardeman University.

In the past three seasons on the mound for the Golden Tornadoes, Edwards put up a record 24-3 on an era of 1.67, recording 216 total strikeouts.

Edwards will be joining a Freed Hardeman program that just returned from back to back appearances at the NAIA world series.