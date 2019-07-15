USJ awaiting lengthy region schedule

JACKSON, Tenn. — On Friday nights in Jackson, Kirkland Field is the host of the USJ Bruins. This year, the playing surface will take on a new look, as a turf surface is scheduled to be ready for the 2019 season.

The USJ coaching staff will be dealing with something much different this year in regards to the regular season schedule. Due to the switch down to Division II A classification, the Bruins will now compete in an eight team region, which will include in town rivals TCA and Jackson Christian.

The Bruins are also working through the conversation of who will be the starting quarterback. Last season, USJ was plagued with injuries at this specific position. Senior Cody Smith and junior Andrew Smith are the two selected to compete for the starting role, according to head coach Michael Stroup.

After a bye week during week one, USJ will kick off their season in Jackson on August 30th at South Side.