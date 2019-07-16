Barry Slowly Leaves West Tennessee Tomorrow

Weather Update – 3:30 p.m. – Tuesday, July 16th

We’ve reached another lull in the activity as very few showers are currently occurring in West Tennessee at the moment. Remnants from Barry will remain a part of the forecast through tomorrow, so the rain isn’t done yet, but as of right now, 4.31″ of rain has fallen at Jackson’s official climate site – the McKellar-Sipes Regional Airport.

TONIGHT

Stray showers and thunderstorms will be possible this evening and overnight as the remnants of Barry push out of the Mid-South. We’re in a marginal risk for severe weather through Wednesday morning where there remains a potential for one or two strong thunderstorms tonight too. Temperatures will only be in the lower to middle 70s at the coolest point of the night.

Passing showers and stray thunderstorms are possible Wednesday morning and early afternoon. Tomorrow the humidity will be oppressive thanks to recent rainfall, and temperatures will warm up to the middle and upper 80s in the afternoon. That puts tomorrow’s heat index around 100°F so stay cool! Even hotter weather is expected later this week, so stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates!

